Guwahati Police Bust Fake Gold Racket, One Arrested in Dakhingaon

STAFF REPORTER

Police in Guwahati have arrested a man and seized six pieces of counterfeit gold following a targeted operation in the Dakhingaon area of the city, after a potential victim tipped off authorities about an attempt to defraud him.

The accused has been identified as Abbas Ali, a resident of No. 2 Larkuchi village in Nalbari district.

How the Arrest Unfolded

Ali was apprehended while allegedly attempting to sell fake gold as genuine to a local individual. Acting on information provided by the intended victim, police moved in and detained him on the spot.

An initial search of Ali's person led to the recovery of a boat-shaped fake gold biscuit — but interrogation pointed investigators toward more.

Police subsequently conducted a search at his rented accommodation, where five additional pieces of counterfeit gold of varying shapes were found, bringing the total seizure to six items.

Also Read: Guwahati Police bust Gang of Thieves, Arrest Three in City