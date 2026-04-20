Guwahati Police Bust Fake Gold Racket, One Arrested in Dakhingaon

STAFF REPORTER
Police in Guwahati have arrested a man and seized six pieces of counterfeit gold following a targeted operation in the Dakhingaon area of the city, after a potential victim tipped off authorities about an attempt to defraud him.
The accused has been identified as Abbas Ali, a resident of No. 2 Larkuchi village in Nalbari district.
Ali was apprehended while allegedly attempting to sell fake gold as genuine to a local individual. Acting on information provided by the intended victim, police moved in and detained him on the spot.
An initial search of Ali's person led to the recovery of a boat-shaped fake gold biscuit — but interrogation pointed investigators toward more.
Police subsequently conducted a search at his rented accommodation, where five additional pieces of counterfeit gold of varying shapes were found, bringing the total seizure to six items.
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Investigators said Ali had been planning to sell the fake gold to unsuspecting buyers and collect large sums of money in return.
Police are now interrogating him to determine whether he was operating alone or as part of a wider counterfeit gold network. Legal proceedings have already been initiated against him.