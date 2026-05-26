Guwahati: Man arrested in Ghoramara assault case after retired police officer dies

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police have arrested a man in connection with the Ghoramara incident involving retired police officer Girin Chandra Deka, who later succumbed to his injuries.

The accused has been identified as Sanjit Boro. Police said he was arrested in connection with the incident that took place on the night of May 15.

According to reports, the family of Girin Chandra Deka lodged an FIR at Basistha Police Station on May 19. Deka, who was above 60 years of age, reportedly died on Sunday night while undergoing treatment.

The incident occurred at around 10 pm on a road in Ghoramara, where an argument allegedly broke out between Sanjit Boro and Girin Chandra Deka over a parking-related issue.

The argument reportedly escalated into a physical altercation between the two. Reports stated that Deka remained lying at the spot for a considerable period before local residents informed his family.

Following the information, family members rushed him for medical treatment. However, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Girin Chandra Deka had earlier served as Officer-in-Charge of Khetri Police Station and had retired about a year ago as a DSP from the CID. Police are continuing their investigation into the case.

Also Read: Law student assaulted after minor crash in Fancy Bazaar; case filed at Panbazar Police Station