Law student assaulted after minor crash in Fancy Bazaar; case filed at Panbazar Police Station

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A minor road accident in the Fancy Bazaar area escalated into a violent altercation, leaving a young law student traumatized after she was allegedly assaulted in public. The incident occurred on Friday when a car carrying a student of Dispur Law College was involved in a slight collision with a scooter. Eyewitnesses stated that the impact was minimal and did not result in any major damage. However, the situation immediately turned aggressive when two individuals, a man and a woman, allegedly attacked the driver of the car using helmets after he stepped out. The student reportedly intervened in an attempt to protect the driver, but the attackers then turned on her and physically assaulted her in full public view. In a further escalation, they allegedly attempted to tear her clothes while she was dressed in traditional Assamese attire. Sources indicated that the accused also made derogatory remarks targeting Assam and the Assamese community during the altercation. The victim subsequently lodged a formal complaint at Panbazar Police Station, seeking strict legal action against those involved. Police registered the case and initiated an investigation into the incident.

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