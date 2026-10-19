Guwahati: Man Arrested Over Alleged Sexual Offences Against Minor

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Hatigaon Police Station apprehended Saiful Islam, 22, of Golakganj, in connection with a case involving alleged sexual offences against a minor and the sharing of objectionable content on social media. The case, registered as Case No. 239/2026 under the POCSO Act and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), was filed following a complaint.

Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

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