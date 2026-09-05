Assam: PWD Engineer Booked Under POCSO Act Over Alleged Sexual Assault of Minor

Guwahati: The Assam Police have registered a case against Public Works Department (PWD) executive engineer Santanu Kumar Nath under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after allegations that he repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted a minor girl employed as domestic help at his residence in Majirgaon, Azara.

The FIR was registered at Azara Police Station in Guwahati West district on 3rd September , invoking relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 6 of the POCSO Act, which deals with aggravated penetrative sexual assault.

As per the complaint filed by the girl’s mother, the approximately 16-year-old victim had worked at Nath’s residence for several years. She allegedly disclosed the abuse during counselling after being rescued by police on 25th August and taken to a rehabilitation home for care and protection.

The complaint also alleges that Nath attempted to suppress the matter by offering money and threatening the girl’s mother. Police have not yet located the accused, who is reportedly absconding.