Guwahati: Man arrested with heroin in hotel

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A 35-year-old man was arrested after police recovered nearly 57 grams of suspected heroin during a late-night raid at a hotel on Kahilipara Road in the Ganeshguri area of the city.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team from Guwahati Police carried out the operation on Sunday night as part of an intensified drive against narcotics trafficking. The search was conducted in the presence of independent witnesses.

Police apprehended Tahir Hussain, son of Sirajuddin, a resident of Tapadapara under Patharkandi Police Station in Sribhumi district. During the search, officers recovered five plastic soap cases containing a substance suspected to be heroin. The seized contraband weighed 56.91 grams.

Investigators also seized a Vivo mobile handset, a voter identity card and a driving licence from his possession. The accused was taken into custody and a case was registered under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Also Read: Guwahati: Four arrested with heroin, contraband in city