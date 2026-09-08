Guwahati Man Beheads 25-Year-Old Wife, Stores Head in Fridge Before Surrendering to Police

Severed head recovered from fridge

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband at their residence in Beltola-Basisthapur, Guwahati, with the accused later surrendering before the police.

The victim was identified as Riya Talukdar Goswami, while her husband, Ramanujan Goswami, an Uber driver, was arrested after surrendering at Dispur Police Station on Sunday night.

According to the police, Goswami allegedly killed Riya following an argument and suspicion that she was involved in an extramarital relationship. Police said the couple frequently quarrelled and had married on September 22, 2025.

The incident took place at their third-floor flat at Anjali Griha on Bye Lane 4 of Basisthapur. Neighbours reportedly informed the police after noticing a foul smell coming from the locked residence. Hatigaon Police subsequently opened the premises and recovered Riya’s body from the bedroom, while her severed head was found inside a black polythene bag kept in a refrigerator.

Police also recovered a machete and several liquor bottles from the residence. Forensic and fingerprint teams examined the scene.

Goswami reportedly fled the residence after the alleged murder and later surrendered at Dispur Police Station. Police said blood stains were found on the clothes he was wearing when he surrendered and that he confessed to the crime. He was subsequently handed over to Hatigaon Police after a medical examination.

In his statement to the media, Goswami said, “She abused my mother and used offensive words. That is why this happened by mistake.” He further said, “The police did not arrest me; I surrendered.”

Speaking about the case, DCP (East) Tabu Ram Pegu said, “Ramanujan killed his wife on suspicion of an extramarital relationship. The couple used to quarrel frequently and on September 3 they had a huge dispute, after which he lost his temper. Following this, a case has been registered with No. 202/2026 at Hatigaon Police Station.”

During the investigation, police reportedly learnt that Goswami had previously undergone three months of rehabilitation for substance addiction. Police were also examining other circumstances surrounding the murder.

Riya reportedly worked at a boutique in Fancy Bazaar and was survived by her younger brother. Further investigation is underway.

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