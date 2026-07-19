Guwahati: Man carrying mother’s body to cremation ground dies in accident

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A man died after a speeding truck allegedly hit him while he was carrying his mother’s body to a cremation ground in Azara on Saturday morning. According to reports, 68-year-old of Hatkhowa had been ill for nearly two years and died at her residence on Friday night. On Saturday morning, her son, Parag Das, in-charge of the Bijoynagar Sub-Post Office, joined family members and relatives in carrying her body to the Hatkhowa public cremation ground after performing customary rites. While crossing National Highway 17, Parag Das, who was carrying his mother’s body on his shoulder, was allegedly hit by a speeding truck (AS 01 JC 5311). He died on the spot, moments before he was to perform his mother’s last rites.

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