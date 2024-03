Guwahati: A man was found hanging to death in his home in the Pandu locality of the city. A failed relationship is being speculated to be the cause of his taking the extreme step. Jalukbari Police arrived at the location and sent the body for a postmortem. An investigation has been initiated to look into the matter.

