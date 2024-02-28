Guwahati: Couple arrested for trying to peddle drugs in Jalukbari

Guwahati: A married couple was arrested in Jalukbari on Monday night for attempting to sell contraband narcotics in the city. According to a source, a Special Operations Group team of the Assam Police came across them during a routine check.

Identified as Saddam Hussain and Qarisan Nesa, a total of 14 containers of illicit contraband were found in their possession. The police team also confiscated the motorcycle used by the duo.

Also Read: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria takes stock of development activities of Morigaon District

Also Watch: