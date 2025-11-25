Guwahati: Man detained after staging protest for Zubeen’s justice

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A man staged a solo demonstration outside Janata Bhawan on Monday, demanding justice for the singer Zubeen Garg. He stood near the entrance of the government premises and shouted slogans calling for a fair probe into issues linked to the artiste.

The demonstration continued for some time and drew the attention of both passers-by and security personnel stationed at the complex. Police later intervened and questioned the protester regarding his actions. Dispur Police detained the man shortly afterwards and removed him from the spot.

