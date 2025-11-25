Zubeen Garg Probe: Affidavit Submission Deadline Pushed to December 12

Guwahati: The Judicial Commission investigating the circumstances surrounding the late singer Zubeen Garg’s passing has extended the deadline for affidavit submissions by 21 days, moving the cut-off date to 12 December. The decision follows multiple requests from individuals and organisations seeking additional time to file their statements.

According to Commission officials, several affidavits remain pending, and the extension aims to ensure that all concerned parties, including associates, witnesses and agencies, are given fair opportunity to present their accounts. The panel reiterated its commitment to conducting a comprehensive and transparent inquiry into whether any negligence or procedural lapses contributed to the incident.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case has stepped up its parallel investigation. Two bags seized from Garg’s Kahilipara residence have been sent for forensic testing. Sources said the bags were reportedly used during the singer’s recent trip to Singapore, and their examination could yield crucial insights into the sequence of events prior to his death.

The Commission and SIT continue to work in coordination, with officials emphasising that all evidence and testimonies will be scrutinised thoroughly before any conclusions are drawn. Public interest in the case remains high, reflecting the widespread affection and concern for the celebrated artist whose sudden demise has left a lasting void in Assam’s cultural landscape.