Guwahati: Man dies after alleged assault in Bhootnath

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A man died after an alleged assault in Guwahati’s Bhootnath area. The deceased was identified as Hare Deka, son of Kusheswar Deka.

According to available information, the alleged assault is suspected to have taken place following an altercation between around 11.30 pm and midnight. After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and shifted Deka, who was found in a critical condition, to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). He succumbed to his injuries at around 6 am. Bharalumukh Police have launched an investigation into the case.

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