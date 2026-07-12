Intoxicated man held in Guwahati for assaulting police, vandalizing station property

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dispur Police arrested a 35-year-old man on Friday night for allegedly threatening a woman, assaulting police personnel and damaging property inside the police station.

The accused, identified as Raktim Kalita, was taken into custody after police responded to a Police Control Room (PCR) call reporting that he was creating a public nuisance at Tangra Satra Road in Rukminigaon.

According to police, Kalita was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and refused to cooperate with officers, resisting detention and allegedly assaulting personnel from the ERSS-6 and ERSS-7 teams, causing minor injuries.

Police further alleged that after being brought to Dispur Police Station, Kalita refused to undergo a breath analyser test, assaulted an LNK, tore the officer’s uniform and damaged a wooden wall inside the police station.

A case (Dispur PS Case No. 500/2026) has been registered under Sections 132, 121(1) and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.

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