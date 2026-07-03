Guwahati Man Dies After Friend Allegedly Hits Him with Brick During Late-Night Dispute

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A man was allegedly killed following a late-night dispute in the Kahilipara area of Guwahati after he was reportedly attacked with a brick by his friend during an argument. The deceased was identified as Abdul Rezzak. According to reports, he had gone out at night with his friend, Khanin. Abdul’s wife, children and another woman were also present at the time of the incident. Police said a quarrel allegedly broke out between the two men in the early hours of the morning. The confrontation reportedly escalated when Khanin allegedly struck Abdul on the head with a brick, leaving him critically injured. Abdul was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

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