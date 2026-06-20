Assam: Rape victim dies after repeated attempts at abortion; accused arrested in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A minor girl studying in Class IX and resident of Rangachakuwa, under Jamuguri police station, died at Tezpur Medical College & Hospital on Wednesday night while undergoing treatment. She was 16 years old. According to available information, Roshni was sexually exploited by one Apu Borah alias Prince, son of one Raghu Borah, a DVP secretary and president of the Thana Level Committee of Jamuguri police station and a resident of Mangalboriya, Balijuri, for a long time. Consequently, she became pregnant. The accused Apu Borah then allegedly took her to many places for abortion and even applied local medicines.

Later on, the accused deserted her at Morisuti Commercial Centre in a terrible condition. Seeing the condition of the victim, the locals of the Rangachakuwa centre took her to Tezpur for medical treatment days back. The victim was later referred to Tezpur Medical College & Hospital due to excessive bleeding and died on Wednesday night while undergoing treatment.

After an FIR was lodged by the victim’s family members, Jamuguri police apprehended the accused under the POCSO Act on June 15. It is pertinent to mention here that the accused Apu Borah is a married man who has previous records of sexual harassment and sexual abuse.

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