Guwahati: Man Found Dead on Terrace at Gandhi Basti

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident, body of a man was discovered in the Gandhi Basti area of Guwahati on Thursday.

The body has been identified as that of Abhijit Das, an employee at a hotel in Guwahati, who lived as a tenant along with his mother and brother.

Abhijit Das body was discovered on the terrace of his residence.

Family members reportedly did not know when he had gone up to the terrace, and his lifeless body was found early in the morning.

Reports stated that Abhijit had been suffering from severe stomach pain over the past few days and had been taking pain medication. Upon reaching the scene, police recovered empty medicine boxes. Further investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is currently underway.

