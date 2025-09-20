Demow Youth found dead in Mumbai under mysterious circumstances

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The mysterious death of Chinmoy Dehingia has shocked his family members and the people of the area. According to sources, the dead body of Chinmoy Dehingia (25 years), son of Bhim Dehingia and a resident of Demow Kushal Path, who worked as a Technical Officer in a State Bank of India branch at Mumbai, was recovered from his rented house in Mumbai on Thursday. According to information received, Chinmoy Dehingia was a meritorious student and joined the branch in July 2025.

