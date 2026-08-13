Guwahati Man Held After Search of Rented House Yields Laptop, ATM Cards

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Pragjyotishpur Police arrested a 24-year-old man and recovered several suspected stolen items during a search of his rented accommodation at Taribagan. The accused was identified as Mahibul Hussain of Gauripur. Police recovered a laptop, charger, power bank, ATM cards and other incriminating documents from the premises. The seized items were taken into police custody as part of the investigation. Legal action was initiated against the accused.

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