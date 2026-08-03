Guwahati: Man held for ‘killing’ mother in Kharghuli

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A woman was allegedly beaten to death by her son in the Kharghuli area of Guwahati. The deceased was identified as Malati Boro. Her body was found on the floor of a shop near Nepali Chowk in Kharghuli.

According to preliminary information, the accused, identified as Dipen Boro, allegedly assaulted his mother, resulting in her death. Local residents apprehended him soon after the incident and handed him over to the police.

Police said the victim had multiple injury marks on her body, suggesting she had been subjected to a severe assault.

A team from Latasil Police Station reached the spot, recovered the body and initiated an investigation. The body was sent for post-mortem examination, while a forensic team was expected to examine the crime scene.

The accused has been taken into custody, and further investigation is in progress.

Also Read: Man Held for Allegedly Running Fake Assam Rifles Job Scam, CID Probes Wider Network