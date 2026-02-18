Guwahati: Man held as police recover three stolen two-wheelers

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A man was arrested after Geetanagar Police recovered three stolen scooters, including one traced within minutes of it being reported missing. Police said a team from Geetanagar Police Station recovered a stolen Aviator bearing registration number AS01DB2117 from Karbi Path within 20 minutes of receiving information about the theft. During the operation, they apprehended Bitu Dutta alias Nabin, a resident of Chandmari.

Upon further investigation, officers seized another stolen Activa scooter bearing registration number AS01BR5846 from his possession. The police later recovered a third two-wheeler, an NTORQ scooter with registration number AS01ET3643, which had been stolen from the Paltan Bazar area.

