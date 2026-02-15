Dispur Police seize bike, recover stolen phone; One arrested

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with a phone snatching incident in the Dispur area and recovered the stolen device along with the motorcycle used in the crime. A team from Dispur Police Station apprehended Rabi Sankar Shah, a resident of Bhangagarh, following an investigation into the case. The police recovered the stolen mobile phone from his possession and seized a motorcycle bearing registration number AS01FJ3650, which was allegedly used during the commission of the offence.

