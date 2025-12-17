Guwahati: Man held for fabricating theft complaint

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police in Guwahati detained a man after an inquiry revealed that a reported theft involving a large sum of money had been fabricated. The accused, an employee of a private real estate firm, allegedly attempted to mislead investigators by lodging a false complaint to conceal his own actions.

The man, identified as Dhruba Kalita of Paramount Developers, had claimed that Rs 7 lakh was stolen during the day on Monday. However, officers of Dispur Police grew suspicious after spotting discrepancies in his account and initiated a detailed verification of the circumstances.

The probe established that Kalita had himself removed the money from the company and later invented the theft story as a cover. Police subsequently recovered the entire amount from his rented accommodation at Sarusajai and took him into custody following the seizure.

Officials said a formal case was being registered in connection with the incident and that further legal steps would follow. The immediate investigation, they added, ensured the recovery of the full sum and exposed the false claim.

