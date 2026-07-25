Man Held for Allegedly Running Fake Assam Rifles Job Scam, CID Probes Wider Network

Guwahati: The Assam Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested a Nagaon resident for allegedly cheating youths by falsely offering jobs in the Assam Rifles.

The accused, Md. Anuwar Hussain, was apprehended from Garukhuti in Morigaon district during an investigation into a recruitment fraud case registered earlier this month.

According to investigators, Hussain allegedly targeted candidates who had failed to secure selection in the Assam Rifles recruitment process and convinced them that he could arrange appointments through his contacts. Claiming to be an Assam Rifles Major, he allegedly promised jobs on compassionate grounds in return for hefty payments.

The investigation found that the victims had allegedly paid between Rs 3.5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh through bank transfers, digital payments and cash after the accused executed written agreements to lend credibility to the promised recruitment.

However, the promised jobs were never provided, and the money was also not returned, leading the victims to file a complaint with the CID.

The investigating agency said Hussain will be produced before the court and police custody will be sought to question him further.

Furthermore, they suspect that the fraud may have affected many more job aspirants and are examining whether the accused was part of a larger recruitment racket.