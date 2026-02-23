Guwahati: Man held for theft at mandir in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police have arrested a habitual offender in connection with a theft at the Shiv Soni Panchamukhi Hanuman Mandir in the city. The accused has been identified as Roushan Ali, alias Nanu, a resident of Mukalmua. He was apprehended by Basistha Police for allegedly breaking open the donation box of the Shiv Soni Panchamukhi Hanuman Mandir at Patarkuchi on Friday night and decamping with cash. According to reports, the accused also vandalized the CCTV camera installed at the temple premises during the incident. Police said Roushan Ali had earlier been involved in multiple theft cases in the Beltola area. The stolen cash has been recovered from his possession. A case (No. 62/26) has been registered at Basistha Police Station in connection with the incident, and further investigation is underway.

