Guwahati Man Held for Using Car with Fake Registration Linked to Earlier Theft Complaint

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police apprehended a man on VIP Road for allegedly using a vehicle with a forged registration number, uncovering a suspected case of fraud linked to a previously reported theft.

The accused, identified as Pinku Mudoi, a resident of Morakolong under Dharamtul police station in Morigaon district, was intercepted while in possession of a Kia vehicle displaying a fake registration number AS01GF 0949. Upon verification, officials found that the vehicle's actual registration number was AS01SC7105.

Investigators said the accused had earlier lodged a complaint at Basistha Police Station claiming that the same vehicle had been stolen. The case had been registered as Basistha Police Station Case No. 53/26 under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Also Read: Three held as police bust bike theft gang