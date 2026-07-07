GUWAHATI: Man held for using fake GPay, Paytm payment screens to cheat traders

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A suspected fraudster was caught by locals at Ganeshguri after allegedly using fake digital payment applications to cheat traders and service providers by showing false payment confirmations.

According to reports, the accused and another youth had been using counterfeit Google Pay and Paytm interfaces to make purchases without transferring any money to the recipients’ bank accounts. Although the payment appeared successful on the screen, the amount was never credited to the merchants. The duo allegedly hired an e-rickshaw from Fancy Bazar to Ganeshguri. When they attempted to pay the driver through a QR code, the driver found that no money had been credited to his account despite the payment confirmation being displayed.

Realising the alleged fraud, local residents chased the two youths and managed to apprehend one of them, identified as Shantanu Barman, while the other escaped.

Sources said Shantanu initially provided a false identity after being caught. He is also alleged to have used the same fake GPay and Paytm payment method to purchase clothes from several shops in Fancy Bazar without making actual payments.

The accused reportedly explained how the fraudulent method was used to deceive shopkeepers and other QR code payment recipients.

Locals later handed Shantanu Barman over to Dispur Police for further legal action. The investigation is underway.

Also Read: 3 arrested for involvement in loan scams in Guwahati