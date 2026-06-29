Guwahati: Delivery Boy Assaulted in Ganeshguri Over Refusal to Climb to Second Floor

Guwahati: A food delivery boy was allegedly assaulted by a man and a group of associates in Guwahati's Ganeshguri area late at night on 28th June, after a dispute over a delivery.

The victim has been identified as Diganta Barman, a resident of Mukalmua. As per the allegations, he was supposed to deliver the food , however he declined to climb to the second floor of a building as it was late at night.

The accused has been identified as Dhrubajyoti Das. It is alleged that Das first assaulted the delivery executive before calling in a group of men, who allegedly continued to beat him on the road.

The dispute reportedly arose after the delivery executive refused to take the order upstairs to the second floor. Following the refusal, the heated argument allegedly escalated into a physical assault.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the accused was under the influence of alcohol during the incident. He also allegedly claimed to be an influential person in the Ganeshguri area and threatened that he was not afraid of the police.

No official statement has yet been issued by the Dispur police regarding the incident, and it remains unclear whether any formal complaint has been registered. Further investigation is awaited.