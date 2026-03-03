Guwahati: Man held with fake currency notes in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Paltanbazar Police Station apprehended a 23-year-old man during an intelligence-led raid carried out in Ulubari in connection with fake currency circulation.

The accused, identified as Asib Alom of Laluk in Lakhimpur district, had allegedly come to the city to deal in Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN). Police intercepted him during the operation and conducted a search. Officers recovered Rs 500 denomination FICN with a total face value of Rs 6,80,500 from his possession. They also seized one iPhone and Rs 620 in cash.

