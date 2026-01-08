Guwahati: Basistha police held three with fake currency notes

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police arrested three alleged fake currency smugglers from the Lokhra area after acting on specific intelligence inputs, officials said. The accused were identified as Annas Ali, a 24-year-old resident of Barpeta, Sahil Sikdar, 22, from Sarthebari, and Islam Ali, also known as Sahil, 27, from Gorchuk. Following their arrest, investigators carried out a search at a rented accommodation in Lalmati linked to the trio. During the operation, police recovered Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 2.27 lakh, comprising 457 notes of Rs 500 denomination. Officers also seized Rs 1,62,660 in cash, a money counting machine, nine debit and credit cards, six mobile phones and a bank passbook. Two vehicles, a Tata Nexon and a Hyundai Verna, were also taken into custody. In addition, police recovered five PVC packing films allegedly used for wrapping counterfeit notes.

