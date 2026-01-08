Guwahati

Guwahati: Basistha police held three with fake currency notes

Basistha police arrested three fake currency smugglers in Lokhra, seizing Rs 2.27L FICN, cash, vehicles, phones, cards, and packing films.
Fake Indian currency notes
STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police arrested three alleged fake currency smugglers from the Lokhra area after acting on specific intelligence inputs, officials said. The accused were identified as Annas Ali, a 24-year-old resident of Barpeta, Sahil Sikdar, 22, from Sarthebari, and Islam Ali, also known as Sahil, 27, from Gorchuk. Following their arrest, investigators carried out a search at a rented accommodation in Lalmati linked to the trio. During the operation, police recovered Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 2.27 lakh, comprising 457 notes of Rs 500 denomination. Officers also seized Rs 1,62,660 in cash, a money counting machine, nine debit and credit cards, six mobile phones and a bank passbook. Two vehicles, a Tata Nexon and a Hyundai Verna, were also taken into custody. In addition, police recovered five PVC packing films allegedly used for wrapping counterfeit notes.

