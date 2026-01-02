Guwahati: Man held with heroin in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Panbazar police station arrested a man during an operation conducted near No. 3 Railway Gate following specific source inputs. The operation was carried out as part of ongoing efforts to curb the illicit drug trade in the city.

The police apprehended Biplop Deb Nath, aged 28, from the spot and recovered seven plastic vials containing heroin. The seized contraband weighed approximately 9.1 grams, police sources said.

