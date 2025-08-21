Guwahati: Man held with heroin, legal proceedings initiated

Staff reporter

Guwahati: A team from Panbazar Police Station, assisted by Fancy Bazar Outpost, carried out an operation at 4 No. Railway Gate and apprehended a 34-year-old man for possession of narcotics. The accused, identified as Prakash Sarkar of Dhirenpara, was found in possession of six vials containing heroin weighing 8 grams. Police seized the contraband on the spot. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused.

