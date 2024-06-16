Assam: DRDO Officials Visit Defence Research Laboratory in Tezpur to Review R&D Activities

Tezpur: Purusottam Bej, an Outstanding Scientist and Director General of Resource & Management at DRDO Headquarters, along with Dr. Manu Korulla, an Outstanding Scientist and Director of DCW&E, paid a visit to the Defence Research Laboratory (DRL) DRDO in Tezpur. The visit aimed to review ongoing research and development activities and explore future research areas.

Dr. DV Kamboj, Director of DRL, Tezpur provided an in-depth briefing on the current R&D activities and outlined the laboratory’s future research objectives. Purusottam Bej expressed a keen interest in the products and technologies developed by DRL, demonstrating the significance of their innovative work.

This visit underscores the importance of DRL’s contributions to DRDO’s mission and highlights the ongoing commitment to advancing scientific and technological capabilities.

