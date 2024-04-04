Guwahati: Man loses his job for producing fake certificate in Dispur Revenue Circle

Guwahati: In a sad turn of events, a youth from Guwahati lost his jobs with the Department of Posts, Government of India, owing to the rampant document forgery in the Dispur Revenue Circle. The problem was that he was not even aware that the certificate issued from the office was in fact a fake one.

The youth, who was working with the State Bank of India, managed to secure a job with the Department of Posts and was assigned to Meghdoot Bhawan in Guwahati. But months after his appointment, he was sacked from the job citing that the certificate that he had produced to prove his EWS category was a fake one. Because of the development, he lost his jobs.

Following the incident, he filed a complaint with the Basistha Police Station, leading to the arrest of a middleman named Bibek Mandal. According to sources, many more such middlemen and officers connected with them are likely to be arrested soon by the police.

