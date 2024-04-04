Lok Sabha election: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee launches guarantee card

GUWAHATI: AICC’s (All India Congress Committee) observer responsible for APCC’s (All Assam Congress Committee) war room, social media, and publicity coordination for the Lok Sabha election, Rahul Bal, today launched the Assamese version of the Congress’ guarantee card at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati.

The card comprises five guarantees, including justice for youth through job avenues, plugging the leakage of question papers, job security for casual employees, spending Rs. 5,000 crore under a special start-up, etc.

Under the guarantee regarding justice for women, the party promised to pay Rs 1 lakh yearly to each poor woman, 50 percent reservation for women in newly created jobs in Central Government departments, a two-fold increase in the Central Government’s remuneration for Asha, min-day meal, and Anganwadi workers, hostel facilities for working women, and the appointment of a legal guide in each panchayat so as to make women aware of schemes and women’s rights.

Under justice for farmers, the Congress promised to provide MSP (minimum support prices) as per the report of the Swaminathan Commission, the setting up of a permanent commission in order to make farmers free from debt, paying compensation for crop damage under a crop insurance scheme within 30 days, exempting GST from agricultural produce, and the implementation of an export-import policy after consultation with the farmers.

Under the justice for labourers’ guarantee, the party promised to fix a minimum daily wage of Rs 400 as a mark of respect for work, a Rs 25 lakh government subsidy under the right to health for all, the launch of a scheme for urban citizens in line with the MGNREGA, do away with the system of contractual appointments, launch a life and accident insurance scheme for labourers, etc.

Under justice to stakeholders, the party promised to determine the population of various communities through a census and ensure their equal rights; 50 percent job reservation for ST, SC, and OBC through amendments to the constitution; special budgets for SC and ST proportional to their populations; disposing of the temporary land patta in forest areas under the rights over water, forest, and land within a year; extension of the Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas, etc. Present at the function were APCC’s war room chairman, Mehdi Alam Bora, APCC vice president Nripen Thakuria, and others.

