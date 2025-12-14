Guwahati: Man posing as policeman arrested in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police arrested a 24-year-old man during a coordinated operation in Guwahati and recovered cash, valuables and ammunition from his rented accommodation, officials said. A team from Dispur Police Station, working with Hatigaon Police Station, assisted Bongaigaon Police in apprehending Sanjay Das of Barpeta in connection with an ongoing case.

Following his arrest, police carried out a search at his rented room at AR Lodge in the Ganeshguri Chariali area, where they seized Rs 98,000 in cash, several gold ornaments including chains, a bangle, a ring and earrings, along with two silver coins. Officers also recovered an HP laptop, seven mobile phones, a tablet and four live .303 rifle cartridges from the premises.

Police said the accused was found dressed in the guise of a police officer, wearing items resembling official attire, including a shoulder badge, belt and shoes, at the time of his apprehension. Legal action was initiated as investigations continued to ascertain the source of the recovered items and the extent of his alleged activities.

