Guwahati man succumbs to head injuries after puja altercation; one absconding

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A man died at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Sunday after allegedly sustaining serious injuries in an assault in Guwahati’s Fatasil Ambari area. The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday night at Nripen Bora Path during a Shani Puja event. A verbal altercation over a minor issue allegedly escalated into a physical confrontation. The victim, identified as Pranab Kumar Das, was allegedly assaulted by Suman Sinha and his wife, Rita Sinha. Eyewitnesses said Das suffered severe injuries, particularly to his head, after he was allegedly beaten and pushed during the altercation. Das was initially taken home after the incident. However, his condition deteriorated on Sunday morning, prompting his family to take him to GMCH for treatment. Doctors later declared him dead. Following his death, Das’s family approached Fatasil Ambari Police and lodged a complaint seeking an investigation and action against those responsible. Police said Suman Sinha was absconding, while his wife Rita Sinha had been detained in connection with the case. Efforts were underway to trace and apprehend the absconding accused.

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