Nazira Tragedy: Mother Dies Moments After Seeing Son’s Body Amid Flood-Ravaged Grief

Staff Reporter

NAZIRA: A deeply tragic incident has cast a pall of grief over the region, even as large parts of Nazira continue to grapple with the devastating floods caused by the Dikhow River. In a heart-wrenching turn of events, a mother collapsed and died moments after seeing the body of her son, who had been killed in a road accident. The tragedy led to the rare and sorrowful sight of the mother and son being cremated separately on the same day.

According to reports, 31-year-old Dhiren Gogoi, a resident of the historic Lakhimi Ali area near Nazira Police Station, earned his livelihood as a driver. On the night of August 7, while returning after delivering goods from Simoluguri to Jagun in Tinsukia district, his vehicle was forced to halt at Dikum due to a police check. During this time, a stone-laden dumper truck rammed into his vehicle from behind, pushing it into a container truck ahead and completely crushing it.

Severely injured, Gogoi was rescued by police and rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

On Sunday, when his body was brought back to his residence at Lakhimipukhuri in Nazira, his mother, 48-year-old Rupa Gogoi, was overwhelmed with grief upon seeing her son’s lifeless body. She suddenly collapsed and was immediately taken to Nazira Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

The double tragedy has plunged the entire locality into mourning. Meanwhile, Dhiren Gogoi’s wife, unable to bear the shock, reportedly lost consciousness and is currently undergoing treatment at the civil hospital. The deceased leaves behind his wife and a three-year-old daughter.

Adding to the distress, continuous flooding in the area made it difficult for locals to find suitable ground for the last rites. After hours of struggle, residents arranged for the cremation of Dhiren Gogoi at Amolapatti crematorium in Nazira, while his mother was laid to rest at the Simoluguri town crematorium.

The incident has intensified the atmosphere of sorrow in flood-ravaged Nazira, where many families are already coping with loss, displacement, and uncertainty.

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