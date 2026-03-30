Guwahati Marks Earth Hour 2026 With City-Wide Switch-Off and Cyclothon

Guwahati joined millions across the world on Saturday evening to mark the 20th anniversary of Earth Hour 2026, with prominent city landmarks switching off non-essential lights between 8:30 PM and 9:30 PM in a show of solidarity with global climate action.

The event drew participation from institutions, students, cyclists, and cultural performers — turning what could have been a symbolic gesture into a lively evening of community engagement.

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