Guwahati Marks Earth Hour 2026 With City-Wide Switch-Off and Cyclothon

Guwahati joined millions across the world on Saturday evening to mark the 20th anniversary of Earth Hour 2026, with prominent city landmarks switching off non-essential lights between 8:30 PM and 9:30 PM in a show of solidarity with global climate action.
The event drew participation from institutions, students, cyclists, and cultural performers — turning what could have been a symbolic gesture into a lively evening of community engagement.
Also Read: WWF-India Launches Earth Hour 2026 Campaign in Assam With Guwahati Cyclothon
Several of Guwahati's most recognisable institutions took part in the switch-off, including the Gauhati High Court, Guwahati Planetarium, Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, Vivanta Guwahati, and Novotel Guwahati GS Road.
The coordinated blackout across these landmarks sent a visible signal across the city skyline, reinforcing the core Earth Hour message of sustainability and the urgency of addressing climate change.
The WWF-India Assam State Office spearheaded the day's activities, organising a "Pedal for the Planet" cyclothon in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India and local cycling groups.
The ride brought together cycling enthusiasts and environmental advocates, blending physical activity with a message about reducing carbon footprints — a fitting way to open a day centred on sustainable choices.
As evening fell, the focus shifted to Sati Radhika Shanti Udyan in Uzanbazar, where a public programme featured a candle march, cultural performances, and a formal switch-off ceremony.
Students from Pragjyotish College performed a traditional Bihu dance, while volunteers from various institutions presented artistic acts designed to promote environmental awareness.
The event concluded with a candle-lighting ceremony and performances held under solar illumination — a deliberate choice that served as both a practical demonstration and a symbol of the cleaner energy future the movement advocates for.
Earth Hour Goodwill Ambassador Joi Barua and Legacy Ambassador Arghadeep Baruah both attended and addressed participants, calling on citizens to treat the one-hour switch-off not as an end in itself but as a prompt for lasting behavioural change.
Their message was consistent with the broader Earth Hour philosophy — that the annual event is most valuable when it inspires sustainable habits that extend well beyond 9:30 PM.