WWF-India Launches Earth Hour 2026 Campaign in Assam With Guwahati Cyclothon

WWF-India launched its Earth Hour 2026 campaign in Assam on Sunday with a cycling event through Guwahati, rallying residents around climate action as the global observance approaches on March 28.

The "Pedal for the Planet" cyclothon was organised in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India, Assam Cycling Community, and Apollo Hospitals, drawing more than 70 cyclists to the event.

The ride was flagged off by Archita Baruah Bhattacharyya, State Director of WWF-India's Assam and Arunachal Pradesh State Office, alongside other officials and dignitaries.

Also Read: Assam CM Urges Citizens to Join Earth Hour, Switch Off Lights from 8:30-9:30 PM on March 22