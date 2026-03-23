WWF-India Launches Earth Hour 2026 Campaign in Assam With Guwahati Cyclothon

WWF-India launched its Earth Hour 2026 campaign in Assam on Sunday with a cycling event through Guwahati, rallying residents around climate action as the global observance approaches on March 28.
The "Pedal for the Planet" cyclothon was organised in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India, Assam Cycling Community, and Apollo Hospitals, drawing more than 70 cyclists to the event.
The ride was flagged off by Archita Baruah Bhattacharyya, State Director of WWF-India's Assam and Arunachal Pradesh State Office, alongside other officials and dignitaries.
Also Read: Assam CM Urges Citizens to Join Earth Hour, Switch Off Lights from 8:30-9:30 PM on March 22
This year's Earth Hour marks two decades since the initiative began — growing from a symbolic lights-off moment into a global grassroots movement now observed across more than 190 countries.
Speakers at the event urged citizens to switch off all non-essential lights from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM on March 28 as part of the worldwide hour of action for the planet.
WWF-India announced a roster of national ambassadors for Earth Hour 2026, including badminton champion PV Sindhu, Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej, chess legend Viswanathan Anand, and actor-activist Dia Mirza.
For Assam, singer Joi Barua has been named State Ambassador. Barua called on people across the state to dedicate an hour to sustainable practices and environmental reflection on March 28.