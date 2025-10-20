Assam: Misty-Eyed Tribute to Zubeen Garg

I still have faith in the investigation: Garima

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: On the day exactly one month since the unnatural and untimely demise of the people’s beloved singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, the people of the state mourned and paid tribute to him as one big family, organizing collective tribute programmes at different places across the state, from Sadiya to Dhubri. Each of the venues in and around Guwahati – his memorial at Sonapur, his residence at Kahilipara, his studio at Jonali and the collective programmes at Latasil field, Lakshyadhar Bora Kshetra, AGP headquarters, Forensic Science field at Kahilipara and others – witnessed not seas but oceans of his devoted fans, admirers, distinguished guests and people in echelons of power. Similar scenes were witnessed across the state, and a single cry reverberated at all places – Justice for Zubeen.

The programmes held included the installation of Zubeen’s statues at the Forensic Science field at Kahilipara and other places.

Zubeen’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, said during the tribute programme at the Jonali studio, “I am still keeping faith in the investigation process. Like Zubeen said, he is a straightforward man; everything should be done in a straightforward manner. Where should we place our faith if not in the law? We’re common people. We don’t know the law. We’re waiting expectantly in a peaceful way. We have to know exactly what happened. I’ve been saying this from the start.”

When asked if she thought the investigation was too lengthy, she replied, “They are saying that three months will be needed to file the charge sheet. Things should go according to rules, but the process should be speedy. We’ve not been able to progress in any way. I don’t know if anybody else can feel the mental agony we’re facing. People across the state are waiting for one answer – they want to know what happened. So, I also ask, what happened to Zubeen at that time?”

Regarding the people who have been embroiled in the case, Garima said, “These people are being investigated. As Zubeen thought of everybody as one family, he encouraged me to think in a similar way. We were progressing with this family. I don’t know what will happen now.”

