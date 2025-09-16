Guwahati: Marwari Sammelan Recalls Bhupenda, Pays Tribute

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Marwari Sammelan, Guwahati Branch, organized a grand cultural programme – Geetore e Jugor Jatra – on September 14, 2025, at ITA Centre Machkhowa, Guwahati.

The programme was organized to commemorate the completion of 100 years of the great artiste, writer, musician and social worker Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

The programme started with the lighting of lamps and paying tribute to a photo of Dr Bhupen Hazarika. The chief guest and guests of honour of the programme were Shankar Birla, president, Marwari Sammelan, Guwahati Branch; Binod Kumar Lohia, vice president, North Eastern Regional Marwari Conference; Padma Shri Dr Surjyo Kant Hazarika (writer, musician, social worker and former president, Axam Xahitya Xabha); and Manjula Hazarika (secretary, Dr Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust), respectively.

The main attraction of the cultural programme was the presentation of Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s timeless songs by Sandeep Chamaria. Bidhi Chamaria and the artistes of Naikhyatr Goshti presented a dance performance on Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s song.Another artiste, Manoj Das, also presented an acting performance on a song of Dr Hazarika. Live canvas art by painter Parmeshwar Deka was a special attraction in the programme.

