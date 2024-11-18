Guwahati: MASOOM takes a step towards preventing child abuse

Guwahati: The MASOOM Summit, an impactful initiative to address child abuse prevention, was successfully held at a hotel in Guwahati on Saturday. The event witnessed active participation from nearly 60 schools, including government and private schools, schools for specially-abled children, and colleges, underscoring a collective commitment to safeguarding children.

The summit was graced by prominent leaders from MASOOM. Prateek Shukla, National MASOOM Chair, and Sylvia, Co-Chair for the MASOOM vertical at the national level, led the session along with the Guwahati leadership team: Prakash (Chair), Ronak Agarwal (Co-Chair), and Brinda Beriya, MASOOM Chair for the Guwahati Chapter, accompanied by her dedicated team. Their shared vision emphasized the importance of creating a safe and nurturing environment for children.

The chief guest, Special DGP Harmeet Singh, shared critical insights and strategies for tackling child abuse, emphasizing the role of law enforcement, educators, and communities in driving preventive measures.

The theme of the session, "Creating Space: Strategies for the Prevention of Child Abuse," resonated with the audience, sparking engaging discussions and action-oriented ideas. Through collaborative efforts, the summit aimed to empower stakeholders to recognize, address, and prevent child abuse in educational institutions and beyond.

The MASOOM Summit in Guwahati reaffirmed its mission to build a safer, more inclusive world for children, fostering awareness and accountability at every level, a press release said.

