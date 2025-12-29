Guwahati: Massive fire breaks out at restaurant in Noonmati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A devastating fire broke out at an MFC restaurant near the petrol pump in the Noonmati area of the city.

The fire is suspected to have originated from the kitchen, following which the restaurant was seen engulfed in intense flames. Thick smoke and towering flames were visible from a distance as the blaze continued to rage.

Two fire tenders rushed to the spot and are engaged in efforts to bring the fire under control. Fire service personnel managed to remove two gas cylinders from inside the restaurant, preventing a possible major explosion.

Further details are awaited as firefighting operations continue.

