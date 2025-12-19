Mid-day meal distribution van catches fire in Jalukbari, traffic hit

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A mid-day meal distribution van caught fire on Thursday morning near the old Saraighat Bridge in Guwahati’s Jalukbari area, triggering panic and bringing traffic on the busy National Highway to a standstill. The incident occurred during peak hours, leaving commuters stranded as thick smoke enveloped the roadway. Eyewitnesses said vehicles were forced to halt immediately after flames rose from the van, leading to long queues on both sides of the bridge. The disruption caused significant inconvenience to office-goers and school-bound commuters as traffic movement remained suspended for a considerable period.

