Guwahati: Massive Fire Destroys 3 Cloth Stores In Hatigaon

GUWAHATI: In a devastating incident, at least three business establishments were destroyed in a massive fire that erupted in the Hatigaon locality of Guwahati on Wednesday, as per reports.
The blazing inferno reportedly broke out in Hatigaon's Kanaklata Road during this afternoon.
As per sources, a massive inferno engulfed a hotel. The flames quickly spread and the situation escalated so much so that three clothing stores were annihilated as a result of it.
Three fire tenders rushed to the site of the incident after being apprised about this incident. The fire fighting personnel managed to bring the massive inferno under control after relentless efforts.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, amidst heavy showers, a massive fire which erupted in the Dharapur locality of Guwahati on the night of June 30 wreaked havoc in the area.
The massive flames left behind a trail of destruction in its wake as several shops located in the vicinity were set ablaze due to it.
The devastating blaze broke out at Dharapur Chariali and the exact reason behind this incident could not be determined. Concerned authorities had launched an investigation to ascertain the cause behind the fire.
The fire inflicted severe damages to business establishments so much so that several shops were gutted, culminating in the material loss of valuables and merchandise.
After spotting the inferno, the locals immediately summoned the fire department and Azara police. Swift action ensued as they arrived to the spot to bring the situation under control.
Two fire tenders successfully doused the flames with the assistance of Azara police and local volunteers.
Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported as a result of the fire.
