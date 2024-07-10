Guwahati: Massive Fire Destroys 3 Cloth Stores In Hatigaon

GUWAHATI: In a devastating incident, at least three business establishments were destroyed in a massive fire that erupted in the Hatigaon locality of Guwahati on Wednesday, as per reports.

The blazing inferno reportedly broke out in Hatigaon's Kanaklata Road during this afternoon.

As per sources, a massive inferno engulfed a hotel. The flames quickly spread and the situation escalated so much so that three clothing stores were annihilated as a result of it.

Three fire tenders rushed to the site of the incident after being apprised about this incident. The fire fighting personnel managed to bring the massive inferno under control after relentless efforts.