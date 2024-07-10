Bongaigaon: Child Marriage Attempt Busted, 3 Traffickers Arrested

BONGAIGAON: In a shocking turn of event, three persons alleged to be human traffickers were arrested by the Jogighopa police in Bongaigaon district of Assam.
The apprehended individuals have been identified as Arbaaz Khan, his father Papu Khan, and his mother Bashiran Nesa. The suspects were nabbed for trying to marry off a minor girl, aged 14 years from Uttar Pradesh, under the pretext of travel outside the state.
Case No. 114/24 has been filed against them and the apprehensions were made under Section 87/143 of the Indian Penal Code at the Jogighopa police station.
The cops have launched an investigation to look into the matter. This hands-on approach adopted by the police shows their steadfast commitment to deliver justice and safeguard vulnerable individuals from exploitation.
Meanwhile, in another similar incident, two girls including a minor were rescued by the Guwahati police from the shackles of traffickers in Bihar, as per reports on Monday.
According to sources, a woman identified as Rekha Devi registered a complaint at the Bhangagarh Police Station on June 29, 2024.
In the complaint, it was mentioned that her 18-year-old daughter going by the name of Sindhu Kumari had insisted on buying a new mobile phone.
After her demand was not fulfilled, Sindhu went to the house of another girl named Saniyara Parbin. Subsequently, both the girls went missing.
The cops initiated a thorough investigation to look into the matter after the filing of the missing complaint. Reportedly, it was found that an unidentified caller rang up Sindhu Kumari’s family and demanded Rs 30,000 for her release. The extortion call was traced and it originated from Bihar’s Purnia.
Acting on this crucial information, a team of the Bhangagarh Police Station was sent to Purnia. The cops launched a search operation and arrested Tanveer Alom, the person who was behind the extortion call. The police also found both the victim girls.
