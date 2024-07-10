Bongaigaon: Child Marriage Attempt Busted, 3 Traffickers Arrested

BONGAIGAON: In a shocking turn of event, three persons alleged to be human traffickers were arrested by the Jogighopa police in Bongaigaon district of Assam.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Arbaaz Khan, his father Papu Khan, and his mother Bashiran Nesa. The suspects were nabbed for trying to marry off a minor girl, aged 14 years from Uttar Pradesh, under the pretext of travel outside the state.

Case No. 114/24 has been filed against them and the apprehensions were made under Section 87/143 of the Indian Penal Code at the Jogighopa police station.