Guwahati: Massive Fire In Dharapur Wreaks Havoc; Several Shops Destroyed

GUWAHATI: Amidst heavy showers, a massive fire which erupted in the Dharapur locality of Guwahati on the night of June 30 wreaked havoc in the area.

The massive flames left behind a trail of destruction in its wake as several shops located in the vicinity were set ablaze due to it.

The devastating blaze broke out at Dharapur Chariali and the exact reason behind this incident is yet to be determined. Concerned authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause behind the fire.