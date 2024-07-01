Guwahati: Massive Fire In Dharapur Wreaks Havoc; Several Shops Destroyed

GUWAHATI: Amidst heavy showers, a massive fire which erupted in the Dharapur locality of Guwahati on the night of June 30 wreaked havoc in the area.
The massive flames left behind a trail of destruction in its wake as several shops located in the vicinity were set ablaze due to it.
The devastating blaze broke out at Dharapur Chariali and the exact reason behind this incident is yet to be determined. Concerned authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause behind the fire.
The fire inflicted severe damages to business establishments so much so that several shops were gutted, culminating in the material loss of valuables and merchandise.
After spotting the inferno, the locals immediately summoned the fire department and Azara police. Swift action ensued as they arrived to the spot to bring the situation under control.
Two fire tenders successfully doused the flames with the assistance of Azara police and local volunteers.
Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported as a result of the fire.
Meanwhile, earlier last month, a massive fire broke out in Digboi in the Tinsukia district of the state leading to damages to property. A large number of fire tenders had to be pressed into service to control the inferno.
The devastating fire reportedly took place in a brick kiln located in Digboi. The residence of one Surabhi Kar Khaund was completely burnt down in the inferno. Fire and emergency services were pressed into service immediately after the incident came to light.
Teams of fire and emergency services were deployed from Indian Oil Corporation Digboi, Margherita and Tinsukia to control the blazing inferno.
The teams managed to bring the raging fire under control after some time. Although no one was injured in the incident, property worth several lakhs of rupees was destroyed in the incident. It was speculated that an electrical short circuit caused the fire, which later took the form of a massive inferno.
