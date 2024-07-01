Assam: Rising Waters Flood 20 Villages of Doomdooma

Doomdooma: The rising waters of all the major rivers of the region have triggered significant problems for citizens across the state of Assam. The Doomdooma region in the Tinsukia district of Assam is also facing massive problems because of flooding.

Over 20 villages in Doomdooma of Tinsukia now struggle against floods. Residents of the region are in urgent need of shelter, food and livestock care because of the intense flooding. Due to continuous rainfall in the state as well as in Doomdooma for several days, the rising water of the Brahmaputra river as well as all the river tributaries of the river is flooded.

The current flood situation exceeds the damages of the 2012 flood. There is an acute shortage of fodder for cattle in the villages. Navramura, No. 1, No. 2 Kapatali, Naukata, Badi village panchayat's Laopati, Line, and Dulijan of Nabaramura village panchayat under Doomdooma revenue circle are currently experiencing severe flooding. The district administration is actively engaged in rescue operations to assist those affected by the floods. Flood victims have been accommodated in temporary shelters set up in high-rise schools. The situation remains very fragile in the region with water levels continuing to rise.

The overall flood situation in Assam has become very serious, with 34 people now dead. Among the victims are two children who drowned in the Dhemaji district on Sunday, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). According to the ASDMA, over 262,000 people across 12 districts in the state have been affected by the second wave of flooding.

The affected districts are Kamrup, Karimganj, Tinsukia, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Majuli, Cachar, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Kokrajhar, and Jorhat. In Dhemaji district, 69,252 people have been affected, followed by 61,895 people in Cachar, 45,281 people in Tinsukia, 34,966 people in Majuli, 22,882 people in Karimganj, 15,010 people in Dibrugarh, 7,973 people in Jorhat, and 4,919 people in Golaghat district.

According to ASDMA data, the Brahmaputra River is above the danger level in Dibrugarh and Neamatighat; Dikhou in Sivasagar; Jia-Bharali at Nt Road Crossing; Beki at Road Bridge in Barpeta, and the Kushiyara River in Karimganj. The floodwaters have submerged 6,546.44 hectares of crop area and 671 villages across 36 revenue circles.