Guwahati Mathgharia Crash Probe: Absconding Driver Held, Truck Driver Arrested

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The investigation into the fatal Mathgharia road accident intensified after the case was transferred to Noonmati Police, with fresh developments emerging in the incident that claimed three young lives.

Police had registered the case as No. 66/2026 and initiated legal proceedings against both the absconding car driver and the driver of the stationary truck, as efforts continued to establish the sequence of events leading to the crash.

The driver of the car, identified as Shamim Ahmed, had fled the scene immediately after the accident. However, on Monday evening, police apprehended him from Lahowal in Dibrugarh following a manhunt. Meanwhile, the driver of the stationary truck, Subhash Pator, a resident of Nellie in Morigaon district, was also arrested on Monday afternoon. Reports indicated that he had been asleep inside the vehicle at the time of the collision.

The accident had occurred in the early hours of Sunday at around 4 am, when a speeding Swift car rammed into a truck parked near a hospital gate in the Mathgharia area. The impact was severe, leaving the vehicle completely mangled and trapping its occupants inside.

Two women died at the scene, while a third, who had been rescued in a critical condition, later succumbed to her injuries at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), taking the death toll to three.

The deceased were identified as Puja Saha, 26, from Goalpara; Akanksha Saikia, 23, from Sapekhati in Charaideo; and Armina Ahmed. Armina, daughter of CRPF personnel Aminul Islam posted in Noapara, Bongaigaon, had been a Civil Engineering student at Assam down town University (AdtU), while the other two victims had been employed in the admissions department of Royal Global University.

The car bore registration number AS01GP0562, while the truck carried registration number AS01FC4908. Investigators stated that the force of the collision had been so intense that the occupants remained trapped inside the wreckage.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, with more details awaited.

Also Read: Guwahati Road Accident: Three Young Women Killed After Car Rams Parked Truck Near Mathgharia